Sean “Diddy” Combs & Joe Budden Officially Sign REVOLT TV Deal

After Joe Budden’s not so clean split from Complex’s Everyday Struggle late last year, the speculation in early 2018 was that he would take his talent to REVOLT TV. Today (May 14), it was confirmed that Budden has officially signed with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ television network, REVOLT MEDIA & TV.

Budden’s first order of business will be to create, executive produce and host “State of the Culture,” a new talk show that is scheduled to premiere this summer,

“Finally, Joe Budden is officially part of the REVOLT family,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs, REVOLT Chairman, via a press statement. “Joe has an authentic approach and he’s never afraid to speak the truth. His many talents deserve a platform that pushes the culture forward and we are excited to produce next-level content with him.”

Adds Joe Budden, also via a press statement, “It was important to partner with a company that recognizes the growing need for our voices and ideas to stream freely without interruption. That was a much prettier way to say, we bout to be with the sh*ts. “Thank you to my business partner Ian Schwartzman and REVOLT for the opportunity to highlight my brutal honesty, passion and integrity. I love REVOLTING!! Together, we will continue to take this thing to heights unseen.”

Late last year, along with Charlamagne Tha God, Budden hosted REVOLT’s year-end special ” This Year Was Dope/Trash.”

Recently, REVOLT laid off one-third of its staff as the brand shifts to creating more lifestyle content.

Photo: Getty