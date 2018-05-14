Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart Will Hit The Road In Joint Comedy Tour

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart are both known for their biting social and political commentary and have had massive success in many arenas by way of stand-up comedy. The two are returning to their comedy roots and announced a joint tour that kicks off next month.

Paste Magazine reported on the news Monday (May 14) which is sure to delight their respective legion of devoted fans. As Paste notes, Chappelle has been keeping busy in recent times by way of his Netflix specials while Stewart, who walked away from Comedy Central’s The Daily Show in 2015, has made plans to get back to the stage after signing a deal with HBO.

Paste notes that Chappelle, also a Comedy Central alum by way of his eponymous comedy series, and Stewart joined comedic forces last August during Chappelle’s residency run at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

In a bid to ward off folks trying to get tickets and run up the price, Ticketmaster rolled out its “Verified Fan” feature for the seven-date tour.

The shows kick off June 11 in Boston at the Wang Theatre before ending in El Paso, Texas near the end of the month.

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart Tour Dates:

June

11 – Boston, Mass. @ Wang Theatre

12 – Boston, Mass. @ Wang Theatre

13 – Boston, Mass. @ Wang Theatre

21 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

22 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

23 – El Paso, Texas @ Chavez Theatre

24 – El Paso, Texas @ Chavez Theatre

Photo: Getty