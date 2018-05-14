Home > News

These BBQ Hating White Woman Snitching On Black People Memes Will Give You Woke Life

Racist snitches become memes.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
Oakland Cookout Meme

Source: Instagram/@bolastname / Instagram

Leave it to Black Twitter to take a case of peak racism and flip it into a hilarious meme. This time the subject is the white woman who had the audacity to call the cops on a Black family who had the nerve to legally throw a BBQ in an Oakland park.

Let’s start with the subject at hand, the racist troll getting her mayo-tinged cry on.

We still don’t know he name, but that’s beside the point. She is now part of meme glory.

Good lord y’all are funny.

 

Man this broad won’t let us have shit!

A post shared by FedoraSaurus Bo (@bolastname) on

Photo: Instagram/@bolastname

Black Twitter , racism

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE


Close