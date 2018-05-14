These BBQ Hating White Woman Snitching On Black People Memes Will Give You Woke Life

Leave it to Black Twitter to take a case of peak racism and flip it into a hilarious meme. This time the subject is the white woman who had the audacity to call the cops on a Black family who had the nerve to legally throw a BBQ in an Oakland park.

Let’s start with the subject at hand, the racist troll getting her mayo-tinged cry on.

White woman called the cops on black family having a BBQ in a park in Oakland. When she realized she couldn't kick them out, she started to cry. Seeing bigots and racists crying makes me so happy. Here's the video. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BGVsaPiPEF — Together we rise 🙌🏾 (@Matsamon) May 13, 2018

We still don’t know he name, but that’s beside the point. She is now part of meme glory.

Good lord y’all are funny.

Bruhh they got her calling the cops on Soul Train pic.twitter.com/wyMLFBw6JU — TᖇIᒪᒪ GᗩTEᔕ (@djhomicide) May 14, 2018

