Lets Get Spicy: Spice Checks Tommie & Jasmine , Erica Dixon Is Back, Sierra Confronts Bk Brasco, Twitter Plus Other Outrageous #LHHATL Moments

Things got extra Spicy on last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

We open up with a girls dinner featuring Spice, Tommie, Sierra and Mimi put together by Rasheeda. The ladies share their drama over some drinks and food, but things get extra interesting when Tommie drops some tea about Sierra’s new boyfriend, Brasco.

Tommie reveals to Sierra that her new boo has four kids, not two like he’s been telling her, and he has another chick on the side as well. Sierra doesn’t accept the news because of the messenger, but she says she will talk to Brasco at Joc’s grand opening for his salon. Rasheeda gracefully bows out of attending due to the possibility of bumping into her husband, Kirk. That really doesn’t make any sense being that she is sharing a home with home though.

I don't understand how Rasheeda won't go to a party that Kirk is attending cus she is "setting boundaries" but she is living with him…make it make sense. #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/i4tk0JOlWP — ™ (@takiyonce) May 15, 2018

Spice is excited to announce her new single with Tommie but is worried about the fiery Love and Hip Hop star’s addiction to the bottle. Keep that in mind because we will be touching on this again.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

