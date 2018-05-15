Damon Wayans Says Fired ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Star Clayne Crawford Was Violent On Set

Damon Wayans took to Twitter Monday to fire off a series of tweets to address the firing of his Lethal Weapon co-star Clayne Crawford and was even blamed for the actor’s ouster. Wayans shared from his side that Crawford was violent on the set of the show and a danger to the crew who helped put the show together.

Lethal Weapon, now entering in its third season, is one of the bigger hits on the Fox television network. Wayans, who plays Roger Murtaugh, worked alongside Crawford, who played hot-headed Martin Riggs for two seasons before the split. According to a series of now-deleted tweets, Wayans said Crawford’s bad behavior spread to the whole cast and crew, with Wayans saying Crawford struck another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea.

Adding some truth to the reported actions of Crawford, the actor apologized for a pair of incidents although the details of which were vague at best but it did appear he noted once instance in where Wayans was injured by shrapnel during shooting a scene that Crawford was directing.

Deadline reports that the show, which was under threat of not coming back, was renewed after Seann William Scott was announced to join the cast to take over a role opposite of Wayans by playing the brother of Martin Riggs.

