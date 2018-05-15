White Journalist Who Tried To Get Michael B. Jordan To Do Wakanda Salute Issues Apology

Ever since Vladimir Putin helped Donald “The Racial Divider” Trump get elected the 45th President of The United States, white folks been getting too comfortable with their shenanigans both on and off camera. One of the latest examples came when Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan was being interviewed by journalist Maude Garrett, who seemed so proud of herself that she had seen the record-breaking movie she disregarded the factchecking.

After getting dapped up for seeing the film, Garrett wanted Jordan to greet her with the arms crossed Wakanda salute after making the gesture as if she was down. Why? We have no idea.

But instead of appeasing the colonizer, a visibly annoyed MBJ simply said “I ain’t from Wakanda.” Which he’s not—Michael B. Jordan was born in Santa Ana, CA but reps for Newark, NJ. And as for his Black Panther character, Killmonger, that man represents Oakland, California. Get familiar. people.

Michael said y’all can get on Chadwick’s nerves with all that but not me😂😂 pic.twitter.com/inX9Xp7w5m — Janeā (@ChildlesGambino) May 14, 2018

After catching all kinds of comedic slander and backlash in the Black Twitter-verse, Garrett knew she’d come off as tone deaf and a tad bit ignorant during the interview and issued an apology for her request to anyone who found “offense”

Since this is blowing up (without credit & fueling a misinterpretation) I’ll happily provide context: @michaelb4jordan wouldn’t do the handshake since his character Killmonger is from Oakland, NOT Wakanda. He’s staying true to the lore. https://t.co/rixUM8XBJo — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) May 14, 2018

I apologize to those that have found disrespect or offense caused by my actions in what was otherwise a fun and lighthearted chat about an incredible movie. — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) May 14, 2018

Well, at least she took the time to apologize for her actions which is much more than anyone currently occupying the White House can say after the countless offensive statements and actions that have come from various people in that administration.

—

Photo: Marvel