Jenifer Lewis’ been in the acting game for decades (respect) and best believe that the characters she portrays in her roles is as close as it gets to who she is in real life. Lately the Black-ish actress been making her activist rounds and with her book The Mother of Black Hollywood, Ms. Lewis is ready to share her wisdom with any and everyone in need of some understanding.
Today the “alpha-female” from Kinlock, Missouri stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about everything from her battle with Bipolar disorder to her thoughts on Kanye West and Donald Trump.
Here are the 10 things we learned from Jenifer Lewis on The Breakfast Club.
1. Resist
She says that she wrote The Mother of Black Hollywood for “the Millennials because I saw them lay down on the streets. I want y’all to get up. Stay up.” She does want them to stay in those feelings but use that as fuel to fight back and remember that “no matter what, you can come through the fire.”