Roc Nation Signs DMV Rapper Q Da Fool

It appears that another DMV area rapper will be making his mark on the national Hip-Hop scene after the announcement that Q Da Fool has signed with Roc Nation. The Maryland native is working hard on a new EP alongside Atlanta’s Zaytoven and wants to put the region on his back.

Hailing from Largo, located in the suburbs just outside of the Washington, D.C.city limits in Prince George’s County, Q Da Fool has achieved quite the buzz on his own which caught the attention of Zaytoven. With a strong co-sign from the down south producer, the sky appears to be the limit for Q.

Billboard writes:

The project will be produced exclusively by ATL mainstay Zaytoven and that’s an opportunity the No Competition rapper isn’t taking for granted. “Working with Zaytoven on this EP has been a dope experience for me,” the DMV native tells Billboard. “I mean, Zay is a legend in the game and when he sent me the first set of beats, I knew then that this 100 Keys EP was going to be a classic project for me.”

The former Pakk Boyz member is celebrating his latest business venture with the release of the Zaytoven-produced “Not Playin” and the single’s coinciding visual. “‘Not Playin’ is one of my favorite tracks that Q and I had recorded, because it has that real authentic trap bounce. I decided to work with Q when I first saw one of his videos,” Zay explains. “I knew then he was a star, so I sent Q’s manager some beats and when he sent the songs back, it was a confirmation to me that he was definitely a superstar.”

Check out Q Da Fool’s “Not Playing” below.

—

Photo: Screen Cap