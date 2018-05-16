MeToo Creator Tarana Burke Told DJ To Turn Off R. Kelly Song

#MeToo creator and activist Tarana Burke was not having it. Reportedly, she told a DJ to cut the song off when he started playing R. Kelly at a recent event in Harlem.

Reports Page Six:

MeToo activist Tarana Burke, who started the movement before it was a hashtag, was a happy guest at entertainment lawyers Nina Shaw and Gordon Bobb’s TV-industry party hosted by Toast vodka at Harlem restaurant Red Rooster on Sunday — until the DJ spun R. Kelly song “Fiesta.”

“She told the DJ, ‘No R. Kelly!’ and shut it down,” a spy said, as Lupita Nyong’o and Tiffany Haddish mingled with other stars.

Respect.

Recently, although his music is still available on the service, Spotify announced that R. Kelly songs would no longer be promoted on their playlists due to their hate content and hateful conduct policy.