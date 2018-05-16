Rapper T.I. Arrested Trying To Enter Gated Community He Lives In, Was Allegedly Drunk

T.I. was arrested early Wednesday (May 16) morning just outside the gate community he lives. Tip was reportedly picked up at the Eagles Landing community around 4 a.m.

Ch2 was the 1st to confirm the breaking news about TI – Clifford Harris – arrested this morning. I just got my hands on the mugshot. Police charged him w/disorderly conduct & public drunkenness after an argument w/gate guard at his country club residence pic.twitter.com/hDIxrd0KcX — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 16, 2018

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that T.I. didn’t have his key and began arguing with security when he was not let inside. He then called a friend and things went left.

According to WSB, Tip asked the security guard, “Don’t you know who I am?”

Nevertheless, the cops were called and not only did Tip get pinched, but his boy got booked for an outstanding warrant.

Tha Kang was hit with misdemeanor charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.Tip was reportedly released from Henry County Jail at bout 8 a.m. Wednesday morning after posting $2,250 bond.

Wouldn’t have time and tax dollars been saved if Tip had been let into his crib and allowed to sleep off the night’s revelry, though. Did security not have a list of who lives in the gated community?

We got a whole lot of questions.

—

Photo: Henry County Sheriff’s Office