Meet Swiss-Brazilian Thirst Trap Temptress Pamela Alexandra [PHOTOS]

Pamela Alexandra has been around for some years and has shown up in videos such as T.I.’s “No Mediocre” while even landing in gossip columns for a zany rumor. The Swiss-Brazilian beauty is now taking on the world with her very popping social media presence, and she’s our latest Baes and Baddies entry.

Back in 2012, rumors went around that the curvy eye candy was retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre’s daughter, although she’s since denied that. Although she either works or worked in a normal office setting, Pamela Alexandra was aware that her exceptional physical gifts worked for the camera and she’s done plenty of spreads to showcase that. With over 900,000 followers on Instagram, she’s definitely solidified her position as one of the top babes to watch.

Check out Swiss-Brazilian thirst trap temptress Pamela Alexandra below and on the following pages.

A post shared by Pamela Alexandra (@pamelaalexandra) on May 12, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

Photo: Getty

