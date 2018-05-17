Dave East “Prosper,” Tyga ft. Offset “Taste” & More | Daily Visuals 5.16.18

Dave East’s had a hard road on the riches to diamond rings but like Biggie said, real heads do real things and East is one of the realest in the game today.

In his clip to “Prosper” the Harlem rapper takes it back to his projects before rolling in a big boy toy to his mansion with his daughter in tow and a jacket with his baby girl’s likeness printed on it. Now that’s a proud papa.

Tyga meanwhile must be kicking himself over not being Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy and getting that bag but he’s seems content living the bachelor life while he throws a pool part in the Offset assisted clip to “Taste.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from BJ The Chicago Kid and Ro James, Flipp Dinero, and more.

DAVE EAST – “PROSPER”

TYGA FT. OFFSET – “TASTE”

BJ THE CHICAGO KID & RO JAMES – “COME AND TALK REMIX”

KASTRO FT. BIG OOH! & JADAKISS – “REGULAR SH*T”

FLIPP DINERO – “LEAVE ME ALONE”

RJ FT. MIKE WAYNE – “MEEK FREE”

JUICE WRLD – “LUCID DREAMS”

SHANIQ BIZZARA – “D SUMTIN”

TAYLOR J – “BLESSED”