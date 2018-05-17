T.I. Says Arrest Happened Because Security Guard Cursed At Tiny

T.I.‘s arrest this week outside the checkpoint of his gated community appeared to be avoidable if the Hustle Gang honcho’s account of events holds true. Tip says the guard, who he says was sleeping on the job, allegedly cursed at his wife, Tiny, which prompted him to have some words with him but insists that he didn’t want to offer the fade.

TMZ reports:

T.I. tells TMZ … the guard at his gated community in Henry County, GA left out a lot of details when police arrived — like the fact he was sleeping at his post, and T.I. had to wake him up Wednesday around 4 AM. Although the police report says T.I. yelled, “Hook me up” to the guard, the rap mogul tells us he actually said, “Look me up.”

He says the guard claimed he couldn’t find T.I. on the resident directory, so T.I. had his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, call. He says Tiny asked why the hold-up and said, “Just let him in.” T.I. claims the guard barked back at Tiny, “Who the f*** do you think you is talking to me like this?”

T.I. says he was livid about that, and admits yelling obscenities. He says he reminded the guard, “I pay you” … and then demanded entry again. He says the guard relented, but when T.I. demanded his name in order to report him to a supervisor, he says the guard only stared with a “blank face.”

The outlet adds that Tip says he went home to calm down but went back to the gate to, in his words, hash out why the issue got testy. Adding to the whole mess, the security guard was a Black man.

