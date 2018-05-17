Fan Sues Cardi B, Offset After Met Gala Bodyguard Fade Blessing

An allegedly overzealous fan caught a proper fade after he kept demanding an autograph from Cardi B after this year’s Met Gala. Now that guy is suing Cardi and Offset, and the bodyguards who put the beats on him, too.

Reports Page Six:

Giovanni Arnold, 33, filed the suit in state Supreme Court in the Bronx on Monday seeking unspecified damages for the injuries he says he sustained when the famous couple ordered three goons to “savagely” beat him after he asked the “Bodak Yellow” rapper for her John Hancock on May 8.

Arnold claims in court papers he approached the pregnant performer outside the Mark Hotel’s gala afterparty around 2 a.m. and she told him, “F–k outta here n—a, I will slap the s–t outta you.”

He alleges he “expressed his disappointment with being ignored” and then Cardi B and Offset signaled to their hired muscle that they wanted him “to be physically attacked” — and Offset added, “Shut up, bro, before a n—a beat you out here.”

According to the court docs, after catching one last kick to the head, Arnold was taken to the hospital for injuries to his “face, neck, back and body.”

Besides Offset and Cardi B, Arnold is suing the bodyguard, the Mark Hotel and its security guards, too.

Expect this one to be settled out of court.

—

Photo: Getty