Nike To Release Special-Edition Michael Jordan Jerseys To Honor 20th Anniversary of His Last Championship

If you thought Mitchell & Ness had the throwback game on Hulk smash then you must’ve forgot that Nike too owns some chips on that table and they’ll soon be dropping something that Michael Jordan fanatics will go dope boy crazy for. Yesterday (May 16) the house that Air Jordan built announced that they will soon be dropping a limited edition Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey to commemorate his last NBA title in 1998.

You may remember his Airness delivered the fatal blow with 5.2 seconds left in the game against the Utah Jazz, hence, leaving Karl Malone and John Stockton ringless for life. Yes, Nike’s that cold.

The special-edition jersey will come in three different versions: The Authentic Away edition which represents Michael’s legendary shot while on Utah’s home floor, and two swingman editions of the Bulls home and away pieces. But that’s not all, each jersey will be equipped with Nike’s Nikeconnect Technology which will unlock select content of ESPN’s Michael Jordan 10-part docuseries “The Last Dance” before its 2019 premier.

In case y’all scheming on these you might wanna start saving those pennies as the Authentic will retail for $400 while coming in a soft touch box with a clear window and magnetic closure. On the other hand the two Swingman jerseys will sell for $120 and will be served in a plastic bag.

Nike is also going the extra mile with their latest must-have Jordan piece:

The special-edition Bulls jersey also celebrates Friends of the Children, a national nonprofit that selects the most vulnerable children aged 4-6 from high-poverty schools and the foster care system and pairs them with a salaried, professional mentor who stays with them from kindergarten through graduation.

Props. Check out jerseys below and on the lfip and let us know if you’ll be checking for these come May 31.

Photos: Nike

