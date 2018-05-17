Angry Alabaster Trump Supporting Lawyer Under Fire For Threatening Spanish-Speaking Workers

A President Donald Trump-supporting white lawyer is under fire after he unleashed threats of calling immigration officials on workers speaking Spanish at a fast casual establishment. Aaron Schlossberg was seen on a now-viral video berating employees at Fresh Kitchen in midtown Manhattan, and his racist tirade included him saying he would call ICE on the workers.
Aaron Schlossberg was identified as the customer who loudly complained that employees at Fresh Kitchen were speaking Spanish to customers — and he threatens to call ICE on everyone after he’s laughed out of the coffee shop.
Schlossberg, whose law office is next door to the midtown Manhattan coffee shop, boasts in his online biography that he’s fluent in Spanish and conversational in French, with a basic knowledge of Mandarin Chinese and Hebrew.
He turned up in another viral video in May 2017 after taking part in a rally in support of right-wing provocateurs Milo Yiannapoulos and Pamela Geller.
He’s shown arguing with protesters who gathered in support of Linda Sarsour, a Muslim activist and co-chair of the 2017 Women’s March.
It has since come out that Schlossberg is a firm supporter of the so-called “alt-right” movement and has a history of such outbursts and bigoted views. Internet sleuths swiftly uncovered Schlossberg’s identity and activist Shaun King led a social media call to get to the bottom of the tirade.
