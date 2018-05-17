Angry Alabaster Trump Supporting Lawyer Under Fire For Threatening Spanish-Speaking Workers

A President Donald Trump-supporting white lawyer is under fire after he unleashed threats of calling immigration officials on workers speaking Spanish at a fast casual establishment. Aaron Schlossberg was seen on a now-viral video berating employees at Fresh Kitchen in midtown Manhattan, and his racist tirade included him saying he would call ICE on the workers.

Raw Story reports:

Aaron Schlossberg was identified as the customer who loudly complained that employees at Fresh Kitchen were speaking Spanish to customers — and he threatens to call ICE on everyone after he’s laughed out of the coffee shop.

Schlossberg, whose law office is next door to the midtown Manhattan coffee shop, boasts in his online biography that he’s fluent in Spanish and conversational in French, with a basic knowledge of Mandarin Chinese and Hebrew.

He turned up in another viral video in May 2017 after taking part in a rally in support of right-wing provocateurs Milo Yiannapoulos and Pamela Geller.

He’s shown arguing with protesters who gathered in support of Linda Sarsour, a Muslim activist and co-chair of the 2017 Women’s March.

It has since come out that Schlossberg is a firm supporter of the so-called “alt-right” movement and has a history of such outbursts and bigoted views. Internet sleuths swiftly uncovered Schlossberg’s identity and activist Shaun King led a social media call to get to the bottom of the tirade.

Please let Attorney Aaron M. Schlossberg of Midtown Manhattan know I’m trying to get in touch with him. I have a few questions. If you reach him, ask how often he eats at the Fresh Kitchen next door to his office and if he has a problem with people speaking Spanish there. pic.twitter.com/8pgQ6wZNzi — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 16, 2018

A wakeup call for ppl who dismiss racism as just for uneducated, backwoods folk. This is Dr. Jennifer Shulte, faculty at @Stanford who racially-profiled a black family at a BBQ and Aaron M. Schlossberg, a Manhattan attorney who made racist remarks to Hispanic fast food workers. pic.twitter.com/u5w9lLNKLi — Amy Ge (@AmyMichelleGe) May 16, 2018

Dear Midtown Manhattan Attorney Aaron M Schlossberg, 7 of your college classmates from @JohnsHopkins & @GWtweets contacted me and said this is you & they aren't surprised. I am asking the New York Bar Association (@nysba) to also look into your bigoted hate here & across NYC. https://t.co/8pF1nzQtDu — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 16, 2018

—

Photo: Facebook