Documentary Suggests Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee Dee Warwick

The late Whitney Houston‘s life ended tragically in 2012, and a new documentary takes a rare inside look at her life and career. The film, titled Whitney, it is suggested that Houston was molested by her cousin and sister of Dionne Warwick, Dee Dee Warwick.

Deadline reports:

Audiences are filing out of the world premiere screening of Kevin Macdonald’s Whitney at the Cannes Film Festival tonight, a new documentary that sheds fresh light on iconic singer Whitney Houston’s tragic and puzzling rise-and-fall story. Interviewing Houston’s closest family and friends, Macdonald made two illuminating new discoveries that appear in the film: one, that the singer had been abused as a child, and, two, that the abuser was a woman, Houston’s cousin Dee-Dee Warwick, the late sister of soul icon Dionne. Dee-Dee Warwick died in 2008.

The outlet speaks at length with Macdonald, who shares that it was one of Houston’s brothers that brought up the abuse allegations.

Whitney made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last night.

