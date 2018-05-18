AFROPUNK, HBO & Issa Rae Launch “Insecure” Contest for Emerging Artists [VIDEO]

Issa Rae is marrying her love of the arts to her current hit show. She is working with her network and one of the most diverse music festivals to give independent bands a platform.

In a partnership with HBO and AFROPUNK, the Awkward Black Girl actress has launched the #InsecureMusicContest. The competition will afford one lucky artist a slot on the upcoming Insecure soundtrack and airtime in an upcoming episode of the hit series.

Musicians can visit the official AFROPUNK website and submit their songs for consideration. Applications are strongly encouraged to upload tracks that truly showcase their uniqueness.

Issa Rae herself along with the respective teams will choose the grand winner. The contest has already started and will end Tuesday, May 22 at 11:59PM EST.

Via Billboard

Photo: WENN.com