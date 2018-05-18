Jim Jones ft. YFN Lucci “Gotta Play The Game,” Fetty Wap “Love The Way” & More | Daily Visuals 5.17.18

And just like that Jim Jones is once again ballin’ like it’s 2006!

At least that seems to be the case for his visual to the YFN Lucci assisted “Gotta Play The Game” where Jim and company hit up a strip club and make it rain like Jones was down with the Nor’easter click. Do the strippers get to take home them rain drops or does the entourage bring out them buckets and take home that precipitation that hit the floor? Just wondering.

Fetty Wap meanwhile gets his 2018 on and incorporates social media and Fatboy SSE into his clip for “Love The Way.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YBN Cordae responding to J. Cole’s “1985,” Uno The Activist featuring Rich The Kid, and more.

JIM JONES FT. YFN LUCCI – “GOTTA PLAY THE GAME”

FETTY WAP – “LOVE THE WAY”

YBN CORDAE – “OLD N*GGAS (J. COLE “1985” RESPONSE)

UNO THE ACTIVIST FT. RICH THE KID – “FABO REMIX”

S WAVEY FT. SNEAKBO & MOELOGO – “WAVEY”

ELDORADO RED – “CHAPO FREESTYLE”

FENDI P FT. TRACKSMITH – “LIL BABY”