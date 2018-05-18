Miguel’s been making women swoon with his silky smooth vocals ever since making his debut in at the beginning of the decade (feel old yet?). Though he’s been flying under the radar for quite some time the LA singer still gets burn on the airwaves and knows his fans are receptive to whatever he drops whenever he drops it.

Today the Mexican/African-American artist stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about why his albums never sound the same, going to Mexico to meet his family, and his thoughts on Donald Trump.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Miguel on The Breakfast Club.

1. No Two Alike

Speaking on why his albums tend to differ in directions and sounds, Miguel says his music evolves according to how he grows. That’s why his songs never seem to sound the same. That’s been both a gift and a curse depending on who you ask.

