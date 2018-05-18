Home > News

WYD?: Meek Mill Is Heading To The White House

We sincerely hope Meek Mill isn't getting set up for an L.

Meek Mill is reportedly heading to the White House today (May 18). History has shown that any notable Black people meeting with Trump has resulted in little more than a photo op

As for why Meek is heading to the house that Trump is sullying, it’s unclear.

According to TMZ, there is no word on who exactly the Philly rapper will be meeting with, and the assumption is that his visit will have something to do with prison reform.

White House employee who lost his security clearance Jared Kushner has been pushing prison reform, even though to many it leaves much to be desired.

TMZ also notes that some celebrities have hit up Meek and urged him not to go.

In other news, Meek will be at Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

