Michael Jackson To Get A Street Named After Him In Detroit

The King of Pop’s legacy continues to live on. A corner in one of America’s most iconic cities will bear the likeness of music’s biggest act.

Earlier this week, Detroit officials announced they will be naming a street called Michael Jackson Avenue. The honor will be placed on a portion of Randolph Street in their downtown theater district.

The area is known for their extensive history of musical talent most notably the Motown Records era which produced acts like Marvin Gaye, The Supremes and The Jackson 5 who got their start there.

City spokesman Stephen Grady detailed their influence on the town. “The Jacksons were among the first groups of black American performers to attain crossover status, and went on to release hit after hit after hit.”

The coronation will take place June 15 during the Detroit Music Weekend outdoor festival where Michael’s brothers will be performing live.

Via Raw Story

Photo: WENN.com