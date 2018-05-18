Offset Hospitalized After Getting Into Car Accident

Offset almost found out what Kanye West was feeling back in 2002 when he got into a car accident on Wednesday (May 16) in Atlanta.

TMZ is reporting that the Migos rapper destroyed his lime green Dodge Challenger which led to the Migos rapper being carted off to the hospital having suffered minor injuries. Luckily for him he has a ride or die like Cardi B who reportedly rushed to be by his side when she got word of the accident.

Law enforcement officials say that it’s unclear if anyone else was involved in the crash but seems unlikely at this point being that no one else called in the accident.

Offset has since been released into the loving arms of his “She Bad” rapper.

Seems like Offset just can’t shake the black cloud following him for the past few weeks. First he loses $500,000 in ice, then he gets hit with a lawsuit and now this. Like Big said, mo’ money mo’ problems.

—

Photo: Prince Williams