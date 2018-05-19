SZA “Garden (Say It Like Dat),” Kevin Gates “Change Lanes” & More | Daily Visuals 5.18.18

SZA and Donald Glover are two of the hottest names in the game right now so it’s only right that we see them on screen together.

Though he doesn’t have a speaking role, the man otherwise known as Childish Gambino makes an appearance as SZA’s love interest in the nature themed visuals to “Garden (Say It Like Dat),” where the TDE songstress and Atlanta creator melt in each other’s arms. This would lead to all kinds of relationship rumors had it not been known they were already in serious relationships.

Kevin Gates on the other hand gets all in his own thugged out feelings and seems to be hanging on to his sanity by a thread in his clip to “Change Lanes.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Robb Bank$, Lou The Human, and more.

SZA – “GARDEN (SAY IT LIKE DAT)”

KEVIN GATES – “CHANGE LANES”

ROBB BANK$ – “GRIFFITH DID NOTHING WRONG”

LOU THE HUMAN – “SOUR”

BIG FLIP PAPI – “MEET ME ON TOP”

LYRICA ANDERSON FT. BLAC YOUNGSTA – “RENT”

TOKEN – “CODE RED”