Insert Coin: Microsoft Announces New Halo Arcade Shooter Coming This Summer

Microsoft announced their newest Halo game, and no it’s not coming to your XBOX One X or S consoles.

The newest Halo adventure will be a coin-operated arcade version of the favorite first-person shooter called Halo: Fireteam Raven and it’s coming this summer. Halo developer 343 Industries teamed up with Raw Thrills, and PlayMechanix to bring this unique experience to fans of the game.

The game itself will is housed inside a giant arcade machine that features a 130-inch 4K screen that will allow four players to man four separate pods each with a turret mounted machine gun. The game takes place during the events of the original Halo: Combat Evolved game with players taking on the role of Orbital Drop Shock Troopers (ODST). Alongside the legend himself, Master Chief, and the UNSC you will fight off the deadly Covenant forces.

All of the original weapons from the console games such as the Needler and Energy Sword will be at your disposal. You can even mount up in classic vehicles like the Warthog and Pelican dropship. Players can also link their Fireteam Raven experience with the Halo Waypoint online service by scanning a QR code.

Fireteam Raven took years to develop. Kiki Wolfkill, Head of HaloTransmedia at 343 Industries had this to add about making it a reality: “Arcade games are a wholly different challenge compared to console and PC gaming, and we’ve learned a tremendous amount as we worked with Raw Thrills to make this happen.”

If your eager to play the game don’t worry you won’t have to wait too long. Halo: Fireteam Raven will hit Dave & Buster locations this summer in the US & Canada. Microsoft plans to expand the game to other arcade locations by fall. Don’t be shocked it if this game lands on consoles as well. As for Halo 6, we will keep our fingers crossed for that announcement which could possibly come at this year’s E3 convention. You can see the game in action below.

Photo: 343 Industries/Microsoft/Getty