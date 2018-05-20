Karl-Anthony Townes, DeAndre Jordan, Todd Gurley & More Attend “Call of Duty:Black Ops 4” Reveal Event [Photos]

Some big names from the NBA, NFL, and MLS were on hand to witness the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and be the first to get hands-on with the game.

Thursday, May 17th, Activision developer Treyarch held a community reveal event for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 — the next chapter in the popular first-person shooter franchise. The event was held at the Jet Center Los Angeles in Hawthorne California.

On hand to witness the next step in the blockbuster franchise were hundreds of media, community members and celebrity Call of Duty players. Notable pro-athletes from across the sports world who love the game were in the building were L.A. Clippers all-star center DeAndre Jordan, Sacramento Kings young star De’Aron Fox, L.A. Rams star running back Todd Gurley, Minnesota Timberwolves all-star center Karl-Anthony Townes, Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and L.A. Galaxy left-back Ashley Cole.

L.A.’s top athletes even battled for hometown bragging rights in a “Battle For LA” game match as fans watched and cheered on.

In case you didn’t know, Black Ops 4 is ditching it’s single-player campaign and put all of its focus on the multiplayer aspect of the game. Along with tweaked gameplay and features, there is also a new Battle Royale mode called Blackout that has COD players excited that hopes to rival Fortnite and PUBG.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrives October 12th, and is available for pre-order now. For more photos from the night hit the flip.

Photo: Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Activision