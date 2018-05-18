‘Thundercats’ Is Returning On Cartoon Network, Twitter Is Not Impressed

Thundercats is coming back on Cartoon Network. But before you get too excited, you may want to take a look at particularly how the new version is being drawn.

Lion-O, Panthro, Cheetara and company are looking much more kid-friendly than the late 80’s cartoon we have come to know and love. And it’s definitely far removed from the 2011, anime-flavored re-up that y’all slept on and got canceled due to low rating.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Warner Bros. Animation is reviving the series as ThunderCats Roar.

Peep a featurette on the new series below. Set to debut in 2019, the show is “all about praise and love of the original” per producer Victor Courtright. We shall see.

They got Thundercats looking like Steven Universe was locked in a Grundle Fly pod with Clarence and I am sad. pic.twitter.com/t1shBkgNDT — Jerry L Barrow (@JLBarrow) May 18, 2018

*FLIPS TABLE* WTF IS THIS SHIT?!?!?! OOhhhhh, HEEEELLLLLLL NAW. Y'all ain't gon do my ThunderCats like this. Y'all ain't gon ruin my childhood like this. DAMMIT NOT EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE A COMEDY. pic.twitter.com/D3YwNpQOMW — TASK Doesn’t Feel So Good. #DoYouEvenComicBook (@LakelPruitt) May 18, 2018

This isn't a work of parody, this is a Thundercats series that is airing on Cartoon Network in 2019 pic.twitter.com/JHkozE5ut9 — IMP (@ThievinIMP) May 18, 2018

