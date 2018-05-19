RoyalWedding: Black Twitter Reacts To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Tying The Knot

The Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is now in the books, but the party is still ongoing thanks to Black Twitter. Folks on the social media network are still celebrating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their beautiful union as Twitter is running the event live under the trending topic hashtag #RoyalWedding.

Beyond the fact that Markle, a Black woman, would make history by becoming the first to join the Royal Family, the ceremony also featured Bishop Curry, the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church in the United States and other churches around the world. Bishop Curry took the pulpit and delivered a sermon about love which the Duke and Duchess took in as they smiled together.

Not that we’re fashion experts here, but Duchess Markle’s dress was, simply put, elegant and Duke Harry looked sharp in his Royal Military Blues and Royals frockcoat uniforms. His brother, Prince William, also wore the same and they too had the attention of folks walking in step and sharing a moment of sibling closeness ahead of the big day.

We’ve collected the best reactions from the Black Twitter side of things below and on the following pages.

Ms. Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/cVZJz8DvyV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

The Bride moves in procession through the Nave where she is joined by The Prince of Wales #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/d9HrWsMjRt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

"Everyone at the #RoyalWedding will remember Bishop M. Curry and his sermon. Power of love, fire of love, Rev. King"- The Chicago Touch. pic.twitter.com/IMk8E9pW1P pic.twitter.com/PSRsRjljtB — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 19, 2018

Gospel choir sing 'Stand By Me' at the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/gNx9ZzYEsG — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 19, 2018

I didn't see the Royal Wedding live but watching the replay, I can't stop crying😭 What a beautiful occasion🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0kjgTdXv8q — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) May 19, 2018

Congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex #Justmarried #Royalwedding pic.twitter.com/2jESBtGcRd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

