Beyoncé Buys Her Own Church In New Orleans

Building fund? Nah, Bey just brought the church outright.

When Beyoncé does something, it tends to be next level. Case in point, Queen Bey just copped herself a church in New Orleans. 

A church.

According to TMZ, the Lemonade singer purchased an out of commission,  7,500 sq. ft church in the N.O. that was listed for $850,000.

Do you get to haggle on a church’s price?

Anyway, the church hasn’t been in use in years due to the congregation moving on. Bey’s sister Solange has long made New Orleans her home and reportedly lives nearby.

Photo: Google Street View

 

