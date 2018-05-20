Please, Don’t: Blac Chyna Thinking Of Moving To NYC?

New York City, beware. Word is that reality star and fake eyelash slinger Blac Chyna is thinking about moving to NYC.

Reports Page Six:

“She was in town taking meetings and said she loves NYC. She said she was actually thinking about relocating,” a source told us.

Chyna was spotted at Roberto Cavalli supporting Dr. Janna Andrews’ Kicked It in Heels breast-cancer-awareness event this past week.

“She didn’t have an entourage. She was there with her lawyer and buying designer shoes and outfits for her daughter. She seems to have money to burn; she wasn’t looking at any price tags,” a spy told us.

This seems to contradict a previous report that said Blac Chyna’s bags for appearing at clubs are getting smaller.

Either way, pray for NYC.

Thick @fashionnova A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 9, 2018 at 10:27am PDT

—

Photo: Getty