Don’t Be Mad, Yeezy Is Hiring: Kanye West Looking For Publicist

Kanye West has seemingly taken it back to his music roots and not injecting himself into political debates while also turning his focus back to his Yeezy empire. The Chicago superstar producer and rapper is now on the hunt for a publicist with years of experience in expanding brand reach across the globe.

The Blast reports:

According to a recent job posting obtained by The Blast, Ye is searching for an full-time in-house publicist who will be responsible for “All PR matters relating to Yeezy and Kanye West as a public figure.”

Yeezy (the company) needing a new PR guru is not all that exciting, but the fact that whomever decides to take on that role must also deal with Kanye’s personal publicity is especially daunting.

As we previously reported, Kanye unceremoniously parted ways with many of his closest confidantes during this latest creative kick. The artist had declared that he didn’t need anyone to “manage,” him, but it’s possible the last few weeks of his self-imposed media campaign had become a bit too much to handle solo.

The outlet shared details of the job listing, which asks that the PR pro has 10 years of public relations experience, five years minimum working for a top PR firm, and five years as an in-house publicist for a top brand.

Those are heavy credentials needed in an industry known for lots of movement from firm to firm. Good luck to whoever goes for the gig.

