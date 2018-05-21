Offset Shares Photo Of His Car Crash, Lucky To Be Alive

Offset is thanking his lucky stars that he’s alive (and God). The Migos rapper shared a photo of his wrecked car, and to say that walking away with just a quick hospital visit was a blessing is an understatement.

On Wednesday night (May 16), Offset got into a single car accident in Atlanta. The rapper’s lime green Dodge Challenger was totaled and he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

He was back in the studio by the end of the week and it seems like all he got was a banged up hand.

Yesterday (May 20), he shared a pic of his whip on Instagram and the damage is chilling. The front is car is crumpled and it looks like it’s destined for the scrapyard.

Wrote Offset: “This is why I thank God Every day I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for you prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S.”

True indeed.

Photo: WENN.com