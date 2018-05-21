“Powder Blue” Off-White Air Jordan 1’s Dropping Everywhere & You Still Won’t Be Able To Get A Pair

Prepare to shed some Off-White tears as Jordan Brand is preparing to drop another pair of grails in the powder blue version of Virgil Abloh’s classic remix of the Air Jordan 1‘s.

Nike launch calendars have the insanely anticipated “Powder Blue” Air Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White™ sneakers dropping on May 30 in countries like Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, South Africa and Puerto Rico.

The US meanwhile will have to wait a few more weeks with stores like END. releasing their limited stock on June 23. No word yet on whether or not Nike’s much hated/loved SNKRS app will give this release a try after the debacle that was the drop for Virgil Abolh’s first rendering of the classic sneaker silhouette.

That being said anyone lucky enough to land a pair should be wary while wearing these on the streets as you might end up looking like food to the wolves out there.

Check out images of the sneakers below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these come June 23.

—

Photo: Jordan Brand

1 2 3 4Next page »