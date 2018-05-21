Barack & Michelle Obama Enter Multi-Year With Netflix

Earlier this year, reports came forth that Barack and Michelle Obama were in talks with Netflix to create original programming for the streaming media giant. Today, the deal was confirmed and announced which names the former First Couple as producers of new content that has yet to be revealed.

Netflix took to Twitter on Monday to announce the new joint venture and laid out the upcoming plans which landed the couple in Twitter’s trending topics and Moments rolls.

“President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” Netflix tweeted.

It added, “The Obamas will produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features under their Higher Ground Productions banner” after linking to a Hollywood Reporter article reporting the news.

No word has arrived on what shows are in the pipeline for Mr. and Mrs. Obama.

Photo: Getty