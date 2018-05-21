8 Things We Learned From Snoop Dogg (Lion) on The Breakfast Club

Over the decades Snoop Doggy Dogg’s been one of the handful of golden era rappers that’s been able to keep himself relevant in the game and from the look of things that’s a trend that’s going to continue for a while.

A few days ago the Hip-Hop OG and host of TBS’s The Joker’s Wild sat down with The Breakfast Club and gave some interesting Hip-Hop history nuggets to the morning trio.

Chit-chatting with Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, The Doggfather reveals some hidden history about Tupac’s street cred, his thoughts on Kanye West and getting a visit from authorities for his slander of Donald Trump in a music video.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Snoop Dogg on The Breakfast Club.

1. Man of God

Snoop said that the current climate of the world made him want to do a gospel album. He wanted to put some love in the air as opposed to him matching the energy that’s out there even though Whoa Vicky became the exception. He also says he’s very religious even though he doesn’t show it.

