Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks to Play Mysterio in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming may have just gotten even more highly-anticipated. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star as the villain Mysterio the next film in the franchise.
Don’t let the events of Avengers: Infinity War tamper any of your excitement—this is a comic book film after all.
Anyway, the Hollywood Reports says Gyllenhaal is up for the role of Mysterio, real name Quentin Beck, a special-effects expert who turns bad guy due to his taking of L’s.
Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is scheduled to drop July 5, 2019 with filming starting in July in London. As for the sequel to Avenger: Infinity Wars, that’s supposed to be out May 3, 2019.
Hey Marvel, feel free to move those dates up.
