Netflix Is Rebooting She-Ra With One Big Difference From The OG Cartoon

Cartoon Network’s Thundercats reboot not sitting well with you? Well, Netflix may have the remedy with a new She-Ra cartoon.

Netflix is already winning with their reboot of Voltron so another classic cartoon landing on the popular streaming network should come as no surprise. Entertainment Weekly spilled the beans on the new Netflix,and Dreamworks Animation’s show helmed by Noelle Stevenson titled She-Ra and The Princess of Power.

They not only debuted a brand new poster for the upcoming show featuring a cloaked She-Ra holding up her famed Sword of Protection but also revealed that Elena of Avalon’s Aimee Carrero will be the voice of Adora/She-Ra.

Now for those who remember the original, She-Ra is the twin sister of Prince Adam/He-Man. That won’t be the case in this version, the press release describes this version of Adora as “an orphan named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess She-Ra.”

The cast of DreamWorks #SheRa and the Princesses of Power with executive producer Noelle Stevenson. Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan pic.twitter.com/puY3cVHDs7 — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) May 18, 2018

Now we know that might rub some fans of the original She-Ra the wrong way but who knows maybe this new twist might not be so bad. Besides, there are plenty of other characters from the 1985 cartoon that will be in the new She-Ra cartoon. The rest of the cast for She-Ra and The Princess of Power will include:

Jordan Fisher as Seahawk

Marcus Scribner as Bow

Lorraine Toussaint as Shadow Weaver

Sandra Oh as Castaspella

Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as Glimmer

AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra

Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella

Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak

Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia

Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta

Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma

Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista

Merit Leighton (Katie and Alexa) as Frosta

Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa

No exact date has been set, but you can expect She-Ra and The Princess of Power to launch on Netflix sometime this year.

For the honor of Grayskull! DreamWorks #SheRa and the Princesses of Power is coming soon to @Netflix! Read about the announcement on @EW: https://t.co/GDEsOs600Y pic.twitter.com/GnfA8N6kZx — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) May 18, 2018

Photo: Netflix/Dreamworks Animation