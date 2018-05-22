Netflix Is Rebooting She-Ra With One Big Difference From The OG Cartoon

Cartoon Network’s Thundercats reboot not sitting well with you? Well, Netflix may have the remedy with a new She-Ra cartoon.
Netflix is already winning with their reboot of Voltron so another classic cartoon landing on the popular streaming network should come as no surprise. Entertainment Weekly spilled the beans on the new Netflix,and Dreamworks Animation’s show helmed by Noelle Stevenson titled She-Ra and The Princess of Power.
They not only debuted a brand new poster for the upcoming show featuring a cloaked She-Ra holding up her famed Sword of Protection but also revealed that Elena of Avalon’s Aimee Carrero will be the voice of Adora/She-Ra.
Now for those who remember the original, She-Ra is the twin sister of Prince Adam/He-Man. That won’t be the case in this version, the press release describes this version of Adora as “an orphan named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess She-Ra.”
Now we know that might rub some fans of the original She-Ra the wrong way but who knows maybe this new twist might not be so bad. Besides, there are plenty of other characters from the 1985 cartoon that will be in the new She-Ra cartoon. The rest of the cast for She-Ra and The Princess of Power will include:
Jordan Fisher as Seahawk
Marcus Scribner as Bow
Lorraine Toussaint as Shadow Weaver
Sandra Oh as Castaspella
Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as Glimmer
AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra
Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella
Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak
Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia
Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta
Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma
Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista
Merit Leighton (Katie and Alexa) as Frosta
Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa
No exact date has been set, but you can expect She-Ra and The Princess of Power to launch on Netflix sometime this year.
—
Photo: Netflix/Dreamworks Animation