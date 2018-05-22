“Friendtervention”: Karlie’s Plan Backfires, Kirk & Rasheed Makeup & More Outrageous #LHHATL Moments

Karlie Redd just keeps on suffering on L’s on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, even when the situation has nothing to do with her.

This weeks episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta picks up with Kirk and Rasheeda in New York laying his mother to rest. Again why are they filming a funeral for the show? Very tacky of them indeed.

#LHHATL Shouldn’t Put Funerals On Tv in my opinion 🤦🏽‍♂️ 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Tupac Son #Thuglife (@C__Pluto) May 22, 2018

I know I wouldn’t want a filming crew at my mom’s funeral🤷🏽‍♀️ #LHHATL — Gemima Redon (@JaiMeeMa) May 22, 2018

We learned last week in during a very somber moment that she passed at the end of the episode when he told Rasheeda. Kirk is thankful for Rasheeda being there for him during his time of need and lets her know that he is grateful for her being in his life. It would seem the tragedy of Kirk’s mother dying might be the glue that brings the couple back together.

via GIPHY

The two share an intimate moment after their talk and Twitter was over it.

When I see Rasheeda and Kirk together #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/iywtuecwvd — Senior Mama (@mama_senior) May 22, 2018

Rasheeda. I know his mama died but are you seriously this weak?! 🙄 #LHHATL — EZ (@bad2dabrizzle) May 22, 2018

Rasheeda you cancelled sis. Sierra went to Shooter’s son’s & called it a day. Sis wasn’t gonna let a death pull her back into a toxic relationship 🤷🏻‍♀️ #LHHATL — Just Ang✨ (@xDope_Blasianx) May 22, 2018

Mona let's drop this Kirk and Rasheeda storyline. They are staying together, there is nothing else to discuss here #LHHATL — Chenel Oshun (@LipsOfRedd) May 22, 2018

We are over the both of them too. We know Kirk is gonna find a way to mess things up again with Rasheeda.

Photo: Marcus Ingram / Getty

CONTINUED

1 2 3 4Next page »