“Friendtervention”: Karlie’s Plan Backfires, Kirk & Rasheed Makeup & More Outrageous #LHHATL Moments

Karlie Redd just keeps on suffering on L’s on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, even when the situation has nothing to do with her.
This weeks episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta picks up with Kirk and Rasheeda in New York laying his mother to rest. Again why are they filming a funeral for the show? Very tacky of them indeed.
We learned last week in during a very somber moment that she passed at the end of the episode when he told Rasheeda. Kirk is thankful for Rasheeda being there for him during his time of need and lets her know that he is grateful for her being in his life. It would seem the tragedy of Kirk’s mother dying might be the glue that brings the couple back together.
The two share an intimate moment after their talk and Twitter was over it.
We are over the both of them too. We know Kirk is gonna find a way to mess things up again with Rasheeda.
