LL Cool J Raising Money for Cancer Research, Inspired By Wife

LL Cool J is raising money for cancer research thanks to his better help. The Hip-Hop legend’s wife has battled the disease, and serves as his inspiration.

The “I Need Love” rapper, whose wife, Simone, survived bone cancer, was at the BCRF Hot Pink Party, which annually raises funds for breast cancer research.

“Economics is always a big issue . . . and that is a bigger issue that affects everything — health, food, nutrition and education,” Uncle L told Page Six of finding a cure. “That is a much bigger discussion that I can’t do in a sound bite right now. But I will say this is really important that we do research — because that is the only way that we can find a cure — and if we find a cure, then we can figure out to make sure all the people who need the cure have it.”

This year’s gala reportedly raised $5.5 million.

Recently, LL Cool J announced that he launched a Classic Hip-Hop channel on SiriusXM.

