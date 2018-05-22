Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested For Assaulting A Cop In Brooklyn

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine just found out that even the self-proclaimed King of New York can’t get away with putting hands on Hip-Hop police.

According to Page Six the polarizing rapper that half of Los Angeles wants to bless with a fade got into an altercation with police in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn after they rolled up on him for parking next to a fire hydrant on Sterling Place this past Sunday (May 20). Not having a valid ID card on him, 6ix9ine simply gave police his government, Daniel Hernandez. After running a quick background check police discovered that Mr. Hernandez was driving around with a suspended license (police only need a reason) and charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation.

But of course 6ix9ine allegedly made things worse for himself when they got to the 77th precinct and proceeded to grab an officer by the wrist while his handcuffs were being taken off. That alone led to additional charges of assaulting a cop.

“He squeezed the [cop’s] hand, causing pain and swelling,” a police spokesman said.

While it seems likely that said police officer is looking for a quick monetary come up, everyone knows not to put any kind of hands on a cop unless you’re ready to deal with harsh consequences.

Since coming into the game Tekashi 6ix9ine’s been marred in controversy including OG LA gangbangers threatening his life for what they feel is his misrepresentation of gang culture and his guilty plea to statutory rape, which he says he was forced to take because he couldn’t afford to fight it in a court of law.

On the brighter side of his rainbow wig, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s debut mixtape Day69 just went gold and a few days ago he and fellow Brooklyn rapper Casanova 2X squashed their long-standing beef which had already led to a few shooting incidents.

Photo: Getty