Lena Waithe Talks Yeezys, Jordans & Wearing Men’s Kicks While Sneaker Shopping With Complex [VIDEO]

Aside from main star Aziz Ansari, most people’s favorite actor on Netflix’s award winning series Master of None has been Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe. The Chicago born star has been carving out her own niche for quite a few years and while many people are familiar with who she is and what she represents a lot of folks aren’t aware that she’s a hardcore sneakerhead.

Recently Waith linked up with Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in NYC where she strutted around in a pair of limited edition Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 1/97’s (we hatin’) and talked about how growing up in the Michael Jordan era got her into sneakers and why it’s okay to still wear Yeezys even though he’s on his Make America Great Again trip.

“You can say what you want about Kanye West but dude knows how to make a freakin’ dope shoe.” We’re kind of surprised that the alt-right hasn’t claimed Yeezy’s like they did New Balance. Just sayin’.

Check out the video below and peep Lena Waithe admit that she doesn’t mess with women’s sneakers before drop a grip on a pair of platinum Nike Air Yeezy 2’s and Adidas NMD R1.