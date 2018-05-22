Home > News

Portal To Hell Opens On White House Lawn

Okay, it's really a sinkhole but that would be a fitting welcome home party for the Cheeto In Chief.

President Donald J. Trump...

A large sinkhole was spotted on the lawn of the White House, and police have effectively blocked off the area for safety. While it appeared to be an invitation for the Orange Overlord of Chaos President Donald Trump to come on back home, it could be a result of heavy rains in the Washington, D.C. area last week.

The Hill reports:

A sinkhole has developed on the White House’s North Lawn, reporters observed Tuesday.

Voice of America’s Steve Herman and Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering shared photos on Twitter of the sinkhole, which is located just outside the entrance to the briefing room.

With the hole being outside the press briefing room, it could also double as a dungeon for anyone who dares challenge the Cheeto In Chief. We’re just joking. Kind of. Sort of.

Photo: Getty

