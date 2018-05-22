Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Is Pregnant, The Next Question Is Obvious…

Shayanna Jenkins, the woman who was engaged to the late Aaron Hernandez, and the mother of his daughter, is pregnant. Naturally, the next question is, Who’s the daddy?

Hernandez, a convicted murderer, took his own life back in April 2017. The drama has only continued since his death, with rumors that his alleged bisexuality led to murder, and his suicide, reported that his brain was riddled with CTE and word that his fiancee was suing the NFL for $20M.

Reports TMZ:

FYI, Hernandez died in April 2017 after he hanged himself in his prison cell. In theory, he could have frozen his sperm for her to impregnate herself at a later date.

If Jenkins is in a new relationship, she hasn’t gone public with it — in fact, the last time she posted a photo of a man on her IG it was Aaron Hernandez.

Still, Jenkins is shedding SOME light on her pregnancy … saying, “I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter … we are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin.”

Jenkins did not reveal how far along she is or when the baby is due — but did say she’s having a girl.

“I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister , and even more blessed to welcome another babygirl to our home.”

Aaron Hernandez has become infamous, for all the wrong reasons.

Congrats to Shayanna Jenkins, though.

—

