Meek Mill Mentions Drake On “What’s Beef” Remake [VIDEO]

While Meek Mill appeals his original conviction he continues to make the most of his freedom. He was recently seen in the studio previewing a new track where he name drops his former foe. Drake.

On Monday, May 21 the Philadelphia MC shared some footage from a studio session. In it he is reciting his bars to what appears to be a “What’s Beef” freestyle.

The quick snippet confirms that Mill stays true to theme of The Notorious B.I.G.’s original track with rhetorical questioning. Included is a brief but notable mention of Drake. “Is we beefing or rapping? / I might just pop up with Drizzy like what’s beef?”

On a recent visit to The Breakfast Club Meek confirmed he no longer has problems with the 6 God and that they even spoke briefly over the phone.

You can hear the brief clip below. No word on when the song will be released or if there are plans for Drake to hop on it for the assist.

Via Hot New Hip-Hop

Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images