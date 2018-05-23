Pusha T’s King Push Album To Drop This Friday

Looks like that long-awaited Kanye West-produced Pusha T project is finally going to see the light of day. Yesterday (May 22) Pusha’s manager Steven Victor confirmed what Kanye had already tweeted: Pusha T’s King Push is set to drop on May 25.

In an back-and-forth messaging with DJ Booth, Victor let him know that Pusha’s “Album of the year” of “any genre” is about to touch down in time for the weekend and apparently it’s the opposite of H2O.

Just know. Even if you know, remember. Just know. @PUSHA_T Album of the year any genre @theGRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/a6D1FXpFom — Lord Steven Victor (@StevenVictor) May 18, 2018

Truth be told hopes are unexpectedly high for this album due to the fact that Pusha admitted Kanye had scrapped this project three times in the name of perfection.

Couple that with Kanye’s recent Make America Great Again meltdown, fans are to be dissecting this album searching for evidence that the old Kanye is still somewhere in there. Should we hear Kanye use an old-school Russian variophone in any of his production, it could be too late.

Pusha T’s King Push album drops this Friday.

Photo: Getty