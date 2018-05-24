Man Shot & Killed After Leaving Drake’s Pick 6ix Restaurant

A man was shot after leaving Drake’s popular Pick 6ix restaurant in Toronto on Sunday night (May 20).

According to police reports, 28-year-old Jaiden Jackson seems to have been targeted by a group of men after exiting the establishment with a woman around 9pm. Jackson and his companion were reportedly walking on the north side of Wellington Street West when a black Honda Civic crept on them and two men got out of the car to open fire on the unsuspecting couple.

Jackson sprinted to a parking garage for cover but was followed by the gunman and ultimately shot multiple times. The suspects then hopped in the getaway car and were last seen heading west on Wellington Street before turning south onto Bay Street.

When police arrived on the scene they found Jackson in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds and proceeded to take him to a nearby trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police don’t seem to have any leads but are currently looking for three suspects in connection with the murder.

Drake has yet to address the incident.

Who shot and killed Jaiden Jackson in Toronto on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at 9pm in Yonge and Wellington Street area. Info call Detective Sergeant Gary Giroux 416-808-7400 Gary.Giroux@torontopolice.on.ca or anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 pic.twitter.com/IrEIf4RHj5 — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) May 22, 2018

—

Photo: Getty