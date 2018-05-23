NFL Owners Vote To Fine Teams If Players Kneel During National Anthem

The NFL doesn’t care about Black people. Today (May 23), the NFL announced that its owners decided that teams would be fined if its players kneeled during the National Anthem.

“This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “Personnel who choose not to stand for the anthem may stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been performed.”

Despite the statement also saying, “We are dedicated to continuing our collaboration with players to advance the goals of justice and fairness in all corners of our society,” the New York Times reports that the NFL’s players’ union was not consulted about the decision.

Another caveat is that if players choose not to stand for the National Anthem, they’re free to stay in the locker room until after it has been performed. Which precisely defeats the purpose of protesting.

To be clear, the NFL would rather fine a team than confront issues of police brutality and racial injustice. THAT is why Colin Kaepernick began kneeling in protest after all—despite what an ignorant, gaslighting POTUS may say.

Speaking of the still unemployed QB, his collusion case has revealed that many NFL owners considered him good enough to be a starter in the league.

Finally, considering the NFLPA’s statement below, it’s lit. Let us know what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: Getty