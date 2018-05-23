Stacey Abrams Becomes 1st Black Female Gubernatorial Candidate In U.S. History

Rep. Stacey Abrams, currently a congresswoman in the state of Georgia, made history after being nominated as the Democratic Party’s candidate for governor. She is the first Black woman to ever achieve the feat and, if she wins, would make history once again as the country’s first Black female chief executive.

NBC News reports:

Stacey Abrams easily defeated Stacey Evans in the Georgia Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday that attracted national attention.

Now, Abrams will attempt to make history by becoming the nation’s first black female governor — and Georgia’s first woman governor — by winning the general election in November in a state that Republicans still dominate.

“We are writing the next chapter of Georgia history, where no one is unseen, no one is unheard and no one is uninspired,” Abrams told supporters in Atlanta Tuesday night at her victory party. “Now let’s go get it done.”

Abrams’ Democratic opponent, Stacey Evans, backed her rival in a unified bid to strike back at what some in the party says is a groundswell of President Donald Trump’s presidential win and a surge by the Republican Party to take state gubernatorial seats.

A Republican candidate run-off between lieutenant governor Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp will determine Abrams’ opponent.

Photo: Getty